Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,108 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,825 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NKE stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

