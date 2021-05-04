MANTRA DAO Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $101.72 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 288,566,409 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

