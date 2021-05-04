Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $18.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.43. 696,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,233. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $373.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.53. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.95.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

