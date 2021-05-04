Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Boxlight by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 2,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

