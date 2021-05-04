Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 226.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $472,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 270,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

