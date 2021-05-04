Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of MCY stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. 208,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75.

Get Mercury General alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.