Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.