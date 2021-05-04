Meter Governance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.39 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and $1.39 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00011079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance's total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance's official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance's official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance's official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

