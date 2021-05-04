Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,480 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 325.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

