Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,274,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after buying an additional 1,071,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51.

