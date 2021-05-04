Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,591 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OPP opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

