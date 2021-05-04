Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 553.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,169 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth about $3,960,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

