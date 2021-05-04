Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,189,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $71.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.58.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

