Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 39,578 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,578 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Rekor Systems worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

