Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 6,548 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

