Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after buying an additional 710,570 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -364.36.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 562,433 shares of company stock worth $28,854,250. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

