Nebulas Price Up 0.3% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $60.61 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00075775 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00083422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00906100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,869.05 or 0.10437534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00102178 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,281,916 coins and its circulating supply is 58,757,655 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

