NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.08

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 169231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
