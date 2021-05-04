NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.08

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 169231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

