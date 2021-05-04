Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 million-$2.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 million.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Nephros in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 11,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $78.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Nephros has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

