Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:STIM traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 5,403,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

