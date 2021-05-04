New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Arcosa worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $4,006,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

ACA opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

