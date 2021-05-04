Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

