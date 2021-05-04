Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,330 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Nutrien worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 567.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.