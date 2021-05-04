Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $45.74 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 1299516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

