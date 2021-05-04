OLO (OLO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. OLO has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Get OLO alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLO. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.