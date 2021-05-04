Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $84.23 and last traded at $83.55, with a volume of 1339306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

