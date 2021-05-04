OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.48 billion-$6.48 billion.

Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64. OMRON has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

OMRNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMRON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

