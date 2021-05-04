OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -59.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

