Oppenheimer Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $533.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $493.00 to $533.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $486.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.99 and its 200 day moving average is $420.33. MSCI has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Motco bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

