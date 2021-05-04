Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.26

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.26 and last traded at $86.10, with a volume of 568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $6.793 dividend. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.