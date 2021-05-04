Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.10

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 682110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,451 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $15,484,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,115,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

