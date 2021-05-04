Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.40

Shares of Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 85665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on OROCF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orocobre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

