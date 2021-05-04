Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Announces Earnings Results

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 2,158,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,024. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.