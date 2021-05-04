Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.83

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.