Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Issues Earnings Results

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $24.60 on Tuesday, hitting $354.30. The stock had a trading volume of 736,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,986. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $233.27 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.61.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

