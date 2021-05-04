Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.80

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.80 and last traded at C$38.53, with a volume of 2112264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.13.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.