PEPS Coin (PEPS) Achieves Market Cap of $439,757.16

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $439,757.16 and approximately $914.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00014705 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00336131 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,773,756 coins and its circulating supply is 44,533,591 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

