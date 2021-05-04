PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

