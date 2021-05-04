Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.
Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $566.34 million, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
