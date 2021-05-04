Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $566.34 million, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

