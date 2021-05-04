PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PKI traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,559. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $88.27 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

