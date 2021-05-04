Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.27% of Perrigo worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

PRGO stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -706.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

