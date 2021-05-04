Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 501,094 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Pfizer worth $242,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management grew its position in Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.