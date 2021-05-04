Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $158.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

