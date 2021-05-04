Polymath Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.75 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. Polymath has a market cap of $214.52 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.17 or 0.00598635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,331,538 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

