PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $168.67

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.67 and last traded at $168.04, with a volume of 654999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,677,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,213 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,800,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

