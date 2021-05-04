Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420-2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Shares of PINC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. 426,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Premier from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Premier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

