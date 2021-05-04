Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 460,203 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 560,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 250,738 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

