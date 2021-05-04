Primas (PST) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.52 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $11.66 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.13 or 0.00593606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000646 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

