Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Proofpoint worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFPT opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

