ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 742,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,508. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

